Win tickets and go 'Dancing Down Broadway' with G&S

What is a musical without stunning dance routines that light up the stage and bring beloved songs to life?

After a great start to the year with another successful Valentine’s cabaret, the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society is presenting its first big production for 2019 – a revue celebrating Broadway’s iconic dance musicals, numbers, dancers and choreographers that will have lovers of the genre Dancing Down Broadway.

The revue-style format had proven to be a good medium to showcase Bay talent and 2019 would be no exception, G&S’s Rose Cowpar said.

“Leading the production is a much-loved member of the G&S family in award-winning choreographer Bennie Gerber, who makes his debut as director and choreographer and has chosen many of his own favourite song and dance numbers to bring audiences a dazzling production,” Cowpar said.

Gerber is joined by co-director Candida Merifield who is staging selected numbers, building on her debut with Only You.

Vocal direction is by Amanda du Plessis, also joining G&S for the first time.

The show features songs and dance from musicals such as A Chorus Line, Gypsy, 42nd Street, Chicago, The Producers, Cabaret and many others.

“Dancing Down Broadway has a 21-strong cast that features many seasoned G&S performers as well as some terrific new talent,” Cowpar said.

Gerber and Merifield will be joined on stage by Kasvia von Memerty, Khuselo Gqiba, Gemma Barnard, Lesego Mkhwanazi, Cowpar herself, and successful professional performers Maryanne van Eyssen and Kehly Windvogel, returning to their roots after many years of working nationally and internationally.

Award-winning dance teacher and choreographer Siobhan Day and her sister Ashlee Day are also making their G&S debut.

It will run from June 5 to 15 at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale.

Tickets are R100 for performances at 7.30pm nightly from Tuesday to Saturday, and for the matinee at 1pm on Saturday June 15. A special family matinee on Sunday June 9 has all tickets at R60.

Bookings are at Computicket and there is a special discount for bookings of eight or more, with tickets at R90. Patrons may choose from row or table seating.

Contact Rose Cowpar on 072-906-1977 for inquiries and group bookings.

WIN TICKETS!

Five readers will each win a double ticket to Dancing Down Broadway on Thursday June 6.

To enter SMS the word DANCINGWIN, followed by your name and surname, to 41893. The competition closes at noon on Monday.

The winners will be electronically drawn, and telephonically notified, before day’s end on Monday. SMSes cost R1.50 each, errors and omissions are billed, and free SMSes don’t count.

Other Ts and Cs may also apply. The prize is not transferrable or exchangeable for cash. Tiso Blackstar employees and their family members, and G&S staff and their families, are not permitted to enter.