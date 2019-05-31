Skinnerbek dishes you the PE gossip
Darlings! So, you know how winter is Skinnerbek’s least favourite season because, among other things, feeling and looking ashy aren’t things I enjoy? Well, I’ll have you know that if these comedians keep flooding the Bay with so much laughter around this time of the year, I might just ditch dancing in boots and coats for a good laugh.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.