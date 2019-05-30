WATCH | Queen B scores international award
Bonang Matheba may have to get a bigger trophy cabinet after walking away with yet another international award.
Sis was honoured with the Inspiration and Influence award at the Global Social Awards in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday.
According to organisers the Global Social Awards are held to celebrate "popular figures from the world of social media, which will bring more than 40 influencers from around the world to Prague.”
Bonang arrived in the city a few days ago with her cousin Pinky Girl and was in a relaxed mood as she waited for the winner of her category to be announced.
The categories nominees were reduced throughout the evening until Bonang was announced as one of the two finalists with the most votes.
It was a tense moment but when she won, B burst into a wide grin and did a little dance.
She even gave a small dab as part of the celebration before roaring with laughter.
All the while, Pinky Girl was cheering like she was at a Taylor Swift concert.
Watch as @bonang_m takes it home pic.twitter.com/0SnWd9fRwO— Gofaone Mogapi (@GofaoneMogapi) May 29, 2019
In her acceptance speech, Bonang thanked her fans in Mzansi for their support.
"I know everyone voted and rooted for me. We did it ! I have a long 18-hour flight back home but it was worth it."
She went on to encourage people to make a difference in the world with their social media content.
"I would like to say to all the influencers who are here. If you are on a platform to influence and inspire, make sure you use it in a positive way. Make sure you light people's lives and make sure you use your social platforms to talk about things that are important around you, in your country."
After the show Bonang was over the moon with the win.
What the what.....?! ????@bonang_m #GlobalSocialAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/mJO92QJOaZ— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) May 29, 2019
Queen B was inundated with messages of congratulations from fans and celeb friends alike.
She took to Twitter to thank everyone for their love.
We did it. Wow!!! Thank you #BForce for voting...? ?????? https://t.co/XvszKOQ5Uf— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 29, 2019