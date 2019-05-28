The SAMA25 brings out a galaxy of stars this weekend

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the SAMA goes back into time to bring some of the biggest names from over this era.

Side by side with the songs that became anthems, these stars dictated the terms in popular culture.

To recreate the magic and rapport that made them a formidable 1990s TV couple, Bob Mabena teams up with Melanie Bala.

The twosome presented Studio Mix, a hugely popular music show on SABC1 that built careers and fuelled hits into national prominence.

Mabena is currently the breakfast host on Power FM and the station manager, while Bala is on Metro FM as a newsreader.

Lesedi FM host Twasa Seoke joins forces with popular hip-hop star Khuli Chana to relive the moments that made the 2000s such a vibrant period in local music.

Twasa is an award-winning presenter and sought-after MC, while Khuli is one of the pioneers of Motswako rap emerging from the streets of Mahikeng, North West.

Comedian Mpho Popps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha hook up to present the period after 2010 to current.

Mpho is one of the new shining stars on the comedy stage.

He presented the first night of SAMA24, earning him lots of praise and now he returns to be on the broadcast awards edition of SAMA25.

Nomzamo is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency and one of the most followed local celebrities on social media.

Hulisani Ravele, the 94.7 weekend breakfast host will hold it down alone on Friday for the first night of the SAMA, which will not be broadcast live.

The SAMA25 takes place on May 31 and June 1 in Sun City, North West province.

It will be broadcast live on June 1 on SABC1 at 8pm.

Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415.