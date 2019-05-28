Networking for career success – what you need to know

"Networking is critical because it exposes one to a broader network of contacts, thus giving one greater exposure to an audience which may impact one’s career positively,” Ndzwayiba said.

“Once you start networking, you’ll find that it creates a ripple effect thereby expanding your network and increasing possibilities for opportunities. It also broadens your knowledge, exposes you to critical career enhancing information, and allows you the opportunity to tap into an experienced audience that can offer psycho-social support and industry specific insight.”

Van den Berg agreed: “A strong network increases one’s employment options considerably”.

Van den Berg, who has experience in the recruitment, training and development industry, said: “48% of the 2018 cohort of employed IIE graduates who secured their first position after completing their qualifications with The IIE’s Varsity College, did so through a friend, family, personal contact or through attending one of our Ccareer Ffairs and interacting with potential employers”.

So how does one go about building and nurturing an effective network?

Ndzwayiba said there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“There are many factors one needs to consider for networking to be effective. One is your pool of potential contacts at the time of networking. You need to identify people who are in or who know your industry well. If you can’t attend industry networking events, interact with industry leaders and specialists digitally by sending e-mails or joining industry-specific online platforms. Networking is not a quick fix – it will take time to achieve your goal. Just make sure that you always show up and keep at it. "