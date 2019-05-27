Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola
Can we please shut down the country for the day so we can deal with the stress and chest pains that hit Mzansi on Sunday night when Moja Love's new reality show, Uyajola, premiered.
The show, based on the US hit show Cheaters, is hosted by muso Jub Jub Maarohanye.
The country had been waiting in anticipation for the premiere ever since a trailer for the show went viral on social media last month.
And the excitement reached fever pitch on Sunday, just hours before it began, when it topped the local Twitter trends list.
The show didn't disappoint, as it unearthed the dark secrets of people apparently cheating on their baes.
There was drama a minute and not enough popcorn to grab while watching it all unfold.
In between praise for Jub Jub's presenting skills, there was a flood of memes and jokes about the show.
Many of them praising Jub Jub for restoring order to SA and getting gents in line.
And forget the inauguration, the people were declaring Jub Jub as our president.
#Uyajola99— Ketso.Mo (@tiroketsoM) May 26, 2019
Jub Jub took the Thuma mina "thing" literally pic.twitter.com/p6t86WnDsr
Jubjub for president!! ??? He digs deep!!! The kind drama we want ?✊ #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/r6szCWF4Uq— Asemahle (@AseNombombo) May 26, 2019
#Uyajola99 is Jub Jub trying to burn this country down or what? pic.twitter.com/yp3NGGOZ2u— I Am Ready To Talk. ? (@tlotliso_may) May 26, 2019
When jub jub enters Ayep Yep Menlyn #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ocKdWEewF0— Willy_Wisba (@Wilson17336128) May 26, 2019
#Uyajola99 is one of the best shows to ever come out of SA.???Ya norr. Fix the country Jub Jub.?Sthule nje. pic.twitter.com/OQ6r1Wvc4V— The P.U.N.I.S.H.E.R???? (@lungile_rsa) May 26, 2019
Jub Jub is going to lose weight from all this running. Isthumash #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/R15cj7GUU5— ??Ma'am Mpho?? (@MphoGirlUp) May 26, 2019
When you see Jub Jub in public... #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/RuThe3M3fR— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) May 26, 2019
JubJub just gave us Nyan Nyan, utatakho and cheaters in 1 hour #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/9KON0GBFUn— Kealeboga Mothobi ? (@Picanto_m) May 26, 2019
I don't know who needs to hear this but if you see Jub Jub...run mntwana ka ma, ngithi baleka??#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/11II8b9DP0— Mizraim? (@miz_ra_im) May 26, 2019
That guy replacing the bulb is not bothered watseba... #Uyajola99 #Uyajola pic.twitter.com/hZVKYUaYiQ— ? (@Tham_iie) May 26, 2019