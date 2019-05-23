Luthuli Dlamini wins international award at Nice Film Festival

Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini is one of the finest actors in SA and once again proved his talent, scooping the Best Actor award at the prestigious Nice International Film Festival in France.

Luthuli impressed judges with his role as doctor and mentor to a woman nearly crippled by an accident in the film The Furnace.

Led by Oscar-nominated director Darrell Roodt, The Furnace tells the story of a recreational long distance runner who survives an accident but one of her lungs had to be removed. She also has to deal with the pain of her husband's death.

As she embarks on the long road to recovery she participates in the toughest and most dangerous race in the world, in the wild African bush, alone.

It stars Luthuli, NCIS:New Orleans star Jamie Bernadette and Brazilian actress Laura Linn.

Jamie was nominated for Best Actress at the festival, while the film was also in contention for the Best Feature Film prize.

Taking to social media after his win, Luthuli posted a snap of the trophy and simply exclaimed: "We did it! Best actor award, yayi! Best team....Absobloodylutely luuurvleeeee!"