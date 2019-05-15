Beardy types keep barber shops open

You can barely sign into social media without encountering a man sporting an immaculately groomed beard. The trend for male facial hair has resulted in barbers becoming the fastest-growing shops on the UK high street, bucking the downturn that has seen fashion stores close at a rate of knots. Barber shops were the fastest-growing retail category in 2018, with 813 units opening.

