Beardy types keep barber shops open
You can barely sign into social media without encountering a man sporting an immaculately groomed beard. The trend for male facial hair has resulted in barbers becoming the fastest-growing shops on the UK high street, bucking the downturn that has seen fashion stores close at a rate of knots. Barber shops were the fastest-growing retail category in 2018, with 813 units opening.
