Win tickets to Skhumba Hlophe's new comedy

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe brings his new one-man show, Skhumba Hlophe Live #IMeanBizniss, to the Boardwalk Convention Centre on Saturday May 18 – and five readers of The Herald can win a double ticket to the night of fun.

This is hard-working Hlophe’s fourth show in four consecutive years, and he has already been touring across SA with it for several months.

The tour kicked off at Graceland Casino in Secunda last September, and he has been polishing it on a national tour ever since. He is due to perform at Hemingways Casino in East London on Friday May 17 and from the Port Elizabeth gig on Saturday, he will be moving on to Sasolburg for his next show.

For those of you who don’t know this character, he became well-known thanks to his role as Bheki in SABC1’s comedy series Thandeka’s Diary, now in its third season. He also makes the country laugh with his radio hosting skills on the Kaya FM show Good Friday with Skhumba & Ndumiso.

“I’m happy but I haven’t celebrated my success,” said Skhumba, who also co-hosted a motor show on Mzansi Magic with Boity Thulo called Change Down.

However, it’s stand-up comedy which makes him tick. From politics to celebrities, nothing is off limits when it comes to his set and he pulls no punches with jokes that are witty although sometimes raw.

His humour isn’t always appreciated and when one of his gags backfired in 2016, a petition circulated online to have him removed from the airwaves.

Despite that blip, his career has soared over the past four years, but his feet are still firmly on the ground. He sees “Walk this Way with Skhumba”, his annual Wheelchair Drive, as one of his greatest achievements as it has steadily grown since 2016.

This project sees wheelchairs donated to those in need of them, and each year Skhumba and his peers come together to help achieve the goals of getting the right wheels to the right recipients.

In 2018, he was once again nominated in four categories in the Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, making him the most nominated comedian for the awards since they started.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are R165, on sale at Computicket and all Shoprite or Checkers outlets.