Film about ProKid's life put on ice

"The family sat down with him and it seemed there was no conclusive plans," said Nohashe.

"They will not stop him from making a movie. They simply wanted to understand what it was that he was looking to do. He spoke out of excitement."

ProKid’s younger brother, Sandile Mkhize, said in statement that he was taken aback by news of the film. "As a family we’re far from engaging on any movie as we’re still wrapping up my brother’s estate," he said.

"The only project we’ve given our blessings to is the collective tribute album featuring various artists, set to be released later in the year, with all proceeds going to the trust."

Mkhize said any decision about a movie would not be rushed and made carelessly.

"All we ask for as a family is that people respect and honour his life with the dignity he gave them.

"This is Nonkanyezi's legacy," he added, referring to ProKid's daughter. "Let us all be mindful of that."