Mokwena has eye on Samas success

The latest South African Music Awards-nominated album from afro-soul singer Candy Sekedi Mokwena, well known for her hit single Tsa Mandebele with Oskido, is a celebration of her identity, an ode to infertile women, love and an appreciation of young African girls.

Hupenyu Unenge Viri (Life is Like a Wheel) is nominated in the best traditional album category of the prestigious awards to be held in Sun City on June 1.

While each of the 10 songs in on the album vents the singer’s stand on several socials issues, Mokwena can barely hide her emotions when she reveals more about the track Kellela Ngwana (Mpho Ya Bophelo).

The song is inspired by the pain that she experienced seeing what other women who struggle to conceive, have to go through, she said. With this song she is telling the story of a woman whose husband and family blame her for her inability to conceive, that ultimately leads to the marriage’s demise.

“This song is dedicated to all women who are experiencing infertility,” she said. I hope I am able to heal someone through the song,” an emotional Mokwena said.