Acclaimed musician Gary Thomas in Bay for launch

After a year-and-a-half of writing and recording in Durban and Cape Town, critically acclaimed musician Gary Thomas is ready to launch a series of EPs into the world under his new collaborative artist name, Moodship.

The indie-folk acoustic musician is presenting the Moodship: Disembark EP launch in Port Elizabeth on Saturday May 11 at Art on Target at 2 Target Kloof, Essexvale.

Since his last SA tour, Thomas has lived in Spain and performed 30 concerts across Europe.

He began the ongoing process of recording his new music, wrote the score for multiple documentaries and films, and most recently also won a Standard Bank Ovation Award for his performance at the 2018 National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

Disembark is the first of the EP releases signifying the beginnings of a broader and more collaborative sound for Thomas.

Written and recorded in Durban at 286 Studios, and in Cape Town at Netherchord Studios, the first four-track EP features special guests Gene Kierman (French horn) and Daniel Zachariah Franks (violin) on Far Fetched and Steve Jones (drums) on Problem Solve.