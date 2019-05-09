WATCH | Trevor Noah thinks the Queen is super excited that #BabySussex wasn't named Jamal

While the name chosen for #BabySussex has topped trends lists worldwide and has received mixed reactions, Trevor Noah thinks that the one person who is super excited about the name Archie is Queen Elizabeth.

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne.

"Welcome to the world little Archie and I know some people are disappointed by the name Archie. But there's one person who's super excited: the Queen! Because you know for the past nine months she's been like ... 'Please don't be Jamal, please don't be Jamal,' Trevor joked.

Trevor said he also found it weird that the royals were hogging major headlines for doing one of "humanity's most basic biological functions".

"It's especially weird because when it is the royals, it's big news that they did one of humanity's most basic biological functions. But that's what having a baby is ... it's just something your body does ... Something humans do!"

