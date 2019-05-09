‘Game of Thrones’: Who will take out Mad Queen Daenerys?

One of the reasons why Daenerys is so keen to sit on the Iron Throne is because it was wrenched from her father, Aerys “Mad King” Targaryen. Much of his history, written in George RR Martin’s books, is convoluted and twisting. But there are some key points to note: Aerys wasn’t always seen as mad. If anything, he was initially considered generous and wise.

However, as his reign continued, he became erratic and jealous, spiteful about the power enjoyed by his councillors and, notably, Tywin Lannister (father of Tyrion). If that doesn’t sound familiar enough, Aerys was killed minutes before he tried to deploy a fiery killing spree across Kings Landing.

Daenerys, then, has always stood in the shadow of this legacy. She may have gained power and reputation as the Breaker of Chains and the Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, but, as evidenced by heated discussions with Tyrion and Varys in episode four, Daenerys is prepared to sacrifice the innocent people of Kings Landing if it means she can knock Cersei off what she believes is the Targaryen throne. There was considerable meaning attached to Varys’s assertion that he has served many tyrants and all of them speak of destiny.

Even leaving that inherent madness aside, we’ve seen other concerning changes to Daenerys’s behaviour. She has become draconian towards Jon, (who, let’s not forget, has a greater claim to the throne than Daenerys does), trying to separate him from the other Starks and becoming visibly envious over the support and power he seemingly attracts effortlessly.

Even if her hunger for power wasn’t enough to motivate Daenerys’s determination for the throne, the death of her second dragon, Rheagon, and her right-hand woman Missandei, in episode four were determined moves from Game of Thrones showrunners to tip her over the edge.

“She’s really back where she was at the very beginning. Emotionally, she’s alone in the world and she can’t really trust anybody. Unlike then, she’s extremely powerful and unlike then she’s filled with a rage that’s aimed at one person specifically,” Daniel Benioff told HBO. “People have underestimated Dany’s strength many times before and no one’s really done very well underestimating her strength.” Carnage, we are led to believe, awaits.

What were Missandei’s last words?