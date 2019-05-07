Leisure

Here's what Trevor Noah wore to the Met Gala

By Kyle Zeeman - 07 May 2019
Trevor Noah on the Met Gala red carpet.
Trevor Noah on the Met Gala red carpet.
Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

While some of the world's biggest stars were hitting the Met Gala red carpet in frills and frocks, SA's Trevor Noah showed up to the swanky event in a slightly more casual T-shirt and suit combo.

This year's theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion and drew a whole range of looks from Cardi B's overflowing dress to Harry Styles' sheer jumpsuit.

Our Trevor is pretty much a regular at these things now and decided to sport a more low-key outfit.

But it wasn't without its spice.

The simple white shirt carried a message in black lettering.

It's words of wisdom? "This is all a formality."

Classic!

The reactions on social media were mixed.

