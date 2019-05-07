Here's what Trevor Noah wore to the Met Gala

While some of the world's biggest stars were hitting the Met Gala red carpet in frills and frocks, SA's Trevor Noah showed up to the swanky event in a slightly more casual T-shirt and suit combo.

This year's theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion and drew a whole range of looks from Cardi B's overflowing dress to Harry Styles' sheer jumpsuit.

Our Trevor is pretty much a regular at these things now and decided to sport a more low-key outfit.

But it wasn't without its spice.

The simple white shirt carried a message in black lettering.

It's words of wisdom? "This is all a formality."

Classic!