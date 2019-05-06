Russians, Afrikaans and saluting a 'bru': six quirky moments from the election campaigns

South African politicians have been grafting hard for months to make sure that they canvas enough votes come election day on May 8.

But just as serious topics like state capture, corruption and the economy were the focus, there were also moments that got Mzansi giggling.

From Russians, to attempts to speak Afrikaans and saluting a 'bru' while on a door-to-door campaign, our politicians have done the most.

Tongue twisters, long explanations and conspiracy theories, this is Mzansi after all.