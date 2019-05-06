Leisure

BOOKS

REVIEW | The Day The Dragon Came by Fanie Viljoen

Gillian McAinsh reviews a new book which tackles an extremely difficult subject: child abuse

PREMIUM
By Gillian McAinsh - 06 May 2019

Gillian McAinsh reviews a new book which tackles an extremely difficult subject: child abuse

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘White people, you will no longer eat alone’ Malema’s EFF elections rally hits ...
SPAR Women's Challenge 2019

Most Read

X