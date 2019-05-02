Somizi to Caster Semenya: 'You are a strong black woman who conquers'

Hours before the verdict in the case between the IAAF and Caster Semenya was given, close friend Somizi called her his woman crush Wednesday and said he was proud to know her.

"Caster, your name says it all. You touch it, it gets castrated."

Somizi wished his pal luck but said that at the same time it was sad that he had to wish her luck for "being you".

"Nobody has to give you permission to be you. Let's not beat about: It's because you are a black woman."