Somizi to Caster Semenya: 'You are a strong black woman who conquers'
Hours before the verdict in the case between the IAAF and Caster Semenya was given, close friend Somizi called her his woman crush Wednesday and said he was proud to know her.
"Caster, your name says it all. You touch it, it gets castrated."
Somizi wished his pal luck but said that at the same time it was sad that he had to wish her luck for "being you".
"Nobody has to give you permission to be you. Let's not beat about: It's because you are a black woman."
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday upheld the IAAF proposal that athletes with differences of sexual development (DSDs) had to take medication to lower their testosterone levels to compete as females.
The move has resulted in widespread condemnation across the globe, with many calling it sexist and discriminatory.
Caster's legal team has said it reviewing the ruling by the CAS. The athlete has 30 days to appeal. This will then be heard by a Swiss Federal Tribunal.
Somizi's messages on Instagram have been filled with people backing his sentiments.
Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya's appeal for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to halt the introduction of regulations to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences of sexual development has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.