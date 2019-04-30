SPAR Women's Challenge 2019
Recipe: gluten-free butter-bean brownies
This unusual gluten-free recipe for chocolate brownies has no butter, sugar or flour.
If you are looking for a health treat to give you a sweet boost before or after the SPAR Women's Challenge race on Saturday May 4, try this one.
It is suitable for vegetarians and, if you substitute liquid glucose for the honey, can also always be enjoyed by vegans. It does not need icing and makes 16 squares of gooey deliciousness.
Gluten-free butter-bean brownies
Ingredients
- 1 can butter beans
- cup honey (substitute with liquid glucose for a vegan version) 1 tablespoons maple syrup
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup dark or milk chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons vanilla essence
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Spray a 22cm square baking pan with cooking spray.
Place all ingredients, except the chocolate chips, into a food processor or blender.
Process until completely smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the chocolate chips and pulse about five times.
Place in a pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, until edges are just browned and centre is still fudgy.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 15-20 minutes before slicing into squares.
Serve immediately.
Store covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.
(Recipe adapted from Seeded at the Table)