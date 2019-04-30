Recipe: gluten-free butter-bean brownies

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Spray a 22cm square baking pan with cooking spray.

Place all ingredients, except the chocolate chips, into a food processor or blender.

Process until completely smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the chocolate chips and pulse about five times.

Place in a pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, until edges are just browned and centre is still fudgy.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 15-20 minutes before slicing into squares.

Serve immediately.

Store covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.

(Recipe adapted from Seeded at the Table)