FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito'

The South African Music Awards' (Samas) nominees are out and there's no doubt that they've got a lot of tongues wagging.

However, more than the fact that DJ Black Coffee scooped the most nods with five nominations, social media was a mess over the kwaito/gqom/amapiano category, with actor and artist Israel Matseke leading the bunch.

Israel, who is also a kwaito artist, led the complaints committee with the hashtag #DeathOf Kwaito, saying that combining the three "different" genres was a deliberate attempt to kill the original kwaito sound.

"This year's #SAMA25 will go down in history as the burial site of #Kwaito music. How do you expect Kwaito to be in the same category with #Qhom and #Amampiano? Kanjani?" Israel asked on Twitter after the nominees were announced.

He wasn't the only one who had something to say about the category, with many others complaining that it wasn't fair on the artists to cramp them together.

DJ Warras was one of the people who felt that there was not a single amapiano artist represented in the nominees' list.