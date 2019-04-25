6 months since HHP's death, Lerato Sengadi is still 'suffocated' by grief

Six months after the unfortunate passing of much-loved rapper HHP, his wife Lerato Sengadi has taken to social media to express how hard it has been for her, and just how much she misses her "motho".

Taking to Instagram, Lerato started her quote with lyrics from Shirley Brown's famous tune Long As You Love Me. She explained that his physical absence has left a gaping void.

"How is it half a year already? The gaping hole in my heart and the pain that resonates from it are daily sobering reminders of a void that will never be filled. The grief is suffocating at times but the truth, our truth is the oxygen that keeps me going always," she wrote.

Lerato added that she would keep all the promises she made to HHP, including releasing his latest album Drum The Album.

"I am keeping all my promises to you, no matter how long it takes me (because the truth doesn’t change over time). It’s constant. 'They' forget that 'you ain't married to no average b*tch boy'. I miss you every second of every day, Motho waka. I love you for many lifetimes."