6 months since HHP's death, Lerato Sengadi is still 'suffocated' by grief
Six months after the unfortunate passing of much-loved rapper HHP, his wife Lerato Sengadi has taken to social media to express how hard it has been for her, and just how much she misses her "motho".
Taking to Instagram, Lerato started her quote with lyrics from Shirley Brown's famous tune Long As You Love Me. She explained that his physical absence has left a gaping void.
"How is it half a year already? The gaping hole in my heart and the pain that resonates from it are daily sobering reminders of a void that will never be filled. The grief is suffocating at times but the truth, our truth is the oxygen that keeps me going always," she wrote.
Lerato added that she would keep all the promises she made to HHP, including releasing his latest album Drum The Album.
"I am keeping all my promises to you, no matter how long it takes me (because the truth doesn’t change over time). It’s constant. 'They' forget that 'you ain't married to no average b*tch boy'. I miss you every second of every day, Motho waka. I love you for many lifetimes."
Lerato told TshisaLIVE previously that she's hard at work to make sure the album gets released soon. She said that she sees it as her "calling in life" to make sure Jabba's legacy lives on.
"He is my husband. We worked together. I promised him I would keep his legacy alive and I see it as my calling. He loved this album and he would have wanted the world to hear it."
Lerato was in studio with HHP when he was working on the album and described it as some of his finest music.
"He called it his best work, his legacy album. He was so happy with how the project was coming together. I was there in studio with him and I thought it was magical," she added.
Quick back story. So #Drum_TheAlbum gets pushed back by @umgsa. Out of a necessity to remain creatively active (and by God’s will) I met the young 22yr old producer from KZN ?? @hugo_flash1 @kalawajazmeerecords. After a quick chat, listening to his music & exchanging 10s, we began working on the 5 tracks that make up the #FGTBB ep. This will be his debut commercial release EVER! ? @bfbmw of ?? jumped on to Mix it & I collaborated with self-taught cinematographers Sam Kam, Chris B & GX of ?? to shoot the 1st single. This is a labour of love, patience & unity amongst creatives of the same mindset. African Creatives. The video goes live on YouTube tomorrow. EP drops in a week. Free download of the EP the 1st 5 days & after will be made available on all platforms. @deezer @itunes @tidal etc. Thank you for your support. I love what I do. I pray you appreciate the project. #FGTBB #FeelsGoodToBeBack #FreeDrum_TheAlbum #LegacyProject #LastAlbum #TwentyATeam #UmojaNiNguvu