Riaan Huiskens to represent Nelson Mandela University at Corobrik Architectural Student of the Year Award

Fifth-year student Riaan Huiskens has won the Corobrik Architectural Student of the Year regional finals and will represent Nelson Mandela University (NMU) at the 32nd Corobrik Architectural Award of the Year event in Johannesburg in May.

Huiskens and the other regional final-year student finalists – eight in all – will vie for top honours in the nationals at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday May 7. SA’s best architectural students from eight major universities were identified for the competition based on their final theses and presented with awards at the regional events.

These winners will now compete for the national title and a prize of R70,000. Huiskens was the top NMU student for 2019 and his thesis is titled “The design of a 3D printing facility in Central, Port Elizabeth”. “Hi-tech architecture is moving towards a paradigm shift with the development and incorporation of digital fabrication technology,” Huiskens said.

“This interest is extended into the discussion of recycling existing infrastructure.”

His treatise ties into both the heritage and ecological discourse, recognising the “significance of historical urban elements and the finite quality of heritage resources within the city”.

Huiskens identified the disused Premier Mill Building as the “historical urban artefact” around which his winning design was based.