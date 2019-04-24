RECIPE | Baked granadilla and condensed milk cheesecake
Try this great sweet treat from SA celebrity chef and food stylist Sebastian Newman.
Newman, better known as “Bas”, collaborated with Rhodes Quality to bring some sweetness to your next special family meal.
Serves 8
Ingredients
115g Rhodes Quality granadilla pulp
200g shortbread biscuits, crushed
80g melted butter
500g cream cheese
385g condensed milk
4 eggs
300ml cream
3tsp vanilla
Method
1. Preheat oven to 140°C.
2. Mix butter and crushed biscuits together and press into a 23cm loose bottom tin. Place into fridge to set.
3. Beat cream cheese and condensed milk together until thick. Add eggs, cream, vanilla and granadilla pulp.
4. Pour onto prepared biscuit base and bake for one hour and 15 minutes until just set.
5. Switch oven off and leave door ajar until cheesecake has cooled down. This will help to prevent cracking.
6. Serve with meringue or cream, with more granadilla swirled through.