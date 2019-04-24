RECIPE | Baked granadilla and condensed milk cheesecake

Try this great sweet treat from SA celebrity chef and food stylist Sebastian Newman.

Newman, better known as “Bas”, collaborated with Rhodes Quality to bring some sweetness to your next special family meal.

Serves 8

Ingredients

115g Rhodes Quality granadilla pulp

200g shortbread biscuits, crushed

80g melted butter

500g cream cheese

385g condensed milk

4 eggs

300ml cream

3tsp vanilla

Method

1. Preheat oven to 140°C.

2. Mix butter and crushed biscuits together and press into a 23cm loose bottom tin. Place into fridge to set.

3. Beat cream cheese and condensed milk together until thick. Add eggs, cream, vanilla and granadilla pulp.

4. Pour onto prepared biscuit base and bake for one hour and 15 minutes until just set.

5. Switch oven off and leave door ajar until cheesecake has cooled down. This will help to prevent cracking.

6. Serve with meringue or cream, with more granadilla swirled through.