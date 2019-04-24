Halala! Rachel Kolisi smashed her Two Oceans run

It's no secret that Rachel Kolisi has been working out. Hard. She often shares pictures of herself on her fitness journey, showing the hard work and dedication she puts into her new fit journey.

So when we saw that she was going to be running the half marathon at Two Oceans, we were impressed. That's long, fam. That's 21.1 kilometres of running.

More impressive is her time. Rachel finished the race in just over 2:30, which means she ran at 7:17 per km. And with a ton of climbing, it's not a particularly easy race.

To top it off, just two days later Rachel posted a picture of herself on a bike.

"My legs have never been this sore before. Also my first time on a bike since the Extreme Ride 4 Hunger tour."

Is there any stopping her? That would be a firm nah.