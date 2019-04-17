You go, girl! Here's why Thuso Mbedu's US gig is a BIG deal!

Thuso Mbedu left South Africa filled with pride on Tuesday night when she announced that not only did she get a role on an American series, she got the lead role, which is a first for a black South African actress and a game changer of note.

Several American publications including Variety and W Magazine reported that Thuso will play the lead role in Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground Railroad.

The Emmy-nominated actress has officially been cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel.

Taking to social media to share her big news, Thuso shared her joy at finally being able to share the news and just how excited she was.

"My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now," she said.

The actress, who has been moving silently, but clearly making money moves, was in the States recently and it clicked for most South Africans exactly what she was doing there when she made her big announcement.

This is a big deal for the talented actress and South Africans went on to celebrate her.