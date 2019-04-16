Loxion Kulca back on the ramp

It’s back! The SA brand Loxion Kulca – a fashion streetwear brand born in the streets of Johannesburg & Soweto - returned to the ramp to showcase its spring summer 2019 collection at SA Fashion Week in Sandton in April.

After an absence of several years, Loxion Kulca hit the ramp with its XXLK Show and celebrated 20 years at SA Fashion Week, inspired by vibrant cultural townships and the urban cultures of Africa.

The label was named Loxion Kulca because of its foundation, the location culture of succeeding against all odds and creating opportunities for yourself.

What started as an informal business project in 1999, founded by Wandi Nzimande, Sechaba Mogale and Brian Abrahams, turned into a leisure wear brand, with a product range that consists of shoes, clothing, eyewear, headwear, electronics and bags.

SAFW is a business-to-business platform that markets and promotes designers throughout Africa.