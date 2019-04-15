Leisure

6 Epic moments from #SamSmith performance in Jozi

By Karishma Thakurdin - 15 April 2019
Sam Smith rocked his Joburg shows.
Image: Big Concerts

Global superstar Sam Smith had thousands of fans eating out of the palms of his hands from the moment he stepped onto stage at the Ticketpro Dome on Saturday night (April 13).  

Sam is in the country as part of his highly-anticipated The Thrill Of It All World Tour. 

The Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights in Johannesburg this past weekend and will head to the Mother City to perform at the Grandwest Casino on April 16, 17 & 18. 

According to Big Concerts all three shows in Cape Town have sold-out. 

And if you were lucky enough to secure a ticket - you're in for one hellavua show! 

The crooner's powerful voice, coupled with his charismatic personality and charm on stage made for one epic show. 

Sam opened the concert with his latest single featuring Normani, Dancing With A Stranger, but also gave fans the hits they came for like Stay with Me, Too Good at Goodbyes and Promises

Here are 6 amazing moments from the show

1. From the get go Sam had everyone in high spirits

2. Interacting with fans between songs was such a personal touch 

3. It was a heartfelt moment when Sam introduced every member of his band and shared how much he loves each of them

"I've been singing with some of these people since I was 18 years old and some of them I've known for the past two or three years, but I love each and everyone of them very much and I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them." 

4. "I wrote this song as a message to anyone listening. Love is love and I'm a proud gay man" 

It was also a special sight to see 20,000 fans hold up their cellphones in unison. 

5. Fans calling for more! 

6. Even though fans didn't want the show to end, the finale was beautiful

