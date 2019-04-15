6 Epic moments from #SamSmith performance in Jozi

Global superstar Sam Smith had thousands of fans eating out of the palms of his hands from the moment he stepped onto stage at the Ticketpro Dome on Saturday night (April 13).

Sam is in the country as part of his highly-anticipated The Thrill Of It All World Tour.

The Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights in Johannesburg this past weekend and will head to the Mother City to perform at the Grandwest Casino on April 16, 17 & 18.

According to Big Concerts all three shows in Cape Town have sold-out.

And if you were lucky enough to secure a ticket - you're in for one hellavua show!

The crooner's powerful voice, coupled with his charismatic personality and charm on stage made for one epic show.

Sam opened the concert with his latest single featuring Normani, Dancing With A Stranger, but also gave fans the hits they came for like Stay with Me, Too Good at Goodbyes and Promises.

Here are 6 amazing moments from the show