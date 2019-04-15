6 Epic moments from #SamSmith performance in Jozi
Global superstar Sam Smith had thousands of fans eating out of the palms of his hands from the moment he stepped onto stage at the Ticketpro Dome on Saturday night (April 13).
Sam is in the country as part of his highly-anticipated The Thrill Of It All World Tour.
The Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights in Johannesburg this past weekend and will head to the Mother City to perform at the Grandwest Casino on April 16, 17 & 18.
According to Big Concerts all three shows in Cape Town have sold-out.
And if you were lucky enough to secure a ticket - you're in for one hellavua show!
The crooner's powerful voice, coupled with his charismatic personality and charm on stage made for one epic show.
Sam opened the concert with his latest single featuring Normani, Dancing With A Stranger, but also gave fans the hits they came for like Stay with Me, Too Good at Goodbyes and Promises.
Here are 6 amazing moments from the show
1. From the get go Sam had everyone in high spirits
Here he is #samsmith and he opened the show with Dancing With A Stranger pic.twitter.com/540P1vYVxG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
2. Interacting with fans between songs was such a personal touch
#samsmith "From the bottom of my heart thank you so much for having me and my friends here tonight. I'm so happy to be here tonight, for so many years I've been hearing such great stories about all of these countries"— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
3. It was a heartfelt moment when Sam introduced every member of his band and shared how much he loves each of them
"I've been singing with some of these people since I was 18 years old and some of them I've known for the past two or three years, but I love each and everyone of them very much and I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them."
Such a heartwarming moment, #samsmith says he wouldn't be able to do what he does without his band pic.twitter.com/4DjsJGS8qr— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
4. "I wrote this song as a message to anyone listening. Love is love and I'm a proud gay man"
It was also a special sight to see 20,000 fans hold up their cellphones in unison.
#SamSmith: "I wrote this song as a message to anyone listening. Love is love, I'm a proud gay man" pic.twitter.com/1HyVQCbvAp— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
How cool is this vibe? #samsmith asked everyone to hold up their cellphones pic.twitter.com/HJwHHQXRtd— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
5. Fans calling for more!
The crowd calling for more #samsmith pic.twitter.com/5xBuEDjwJy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
And their wish was granted #samsmith pic.twitter.com/smGVPmjDl8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019
6. Even though fans didn't want the show to end, the finale was beautiful
What a beautiful ending to a spectacular show #samsmith pic.twitter.com/w9Kd0VOT1Y— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 13, 2019