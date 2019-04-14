POLL | Vote for your favourite #GoT characters and most epic moments

The long-awaited Game of Thrones final season premiere is just hours away and while the official trailer has hinted at what's to come, the truth is - you just never know until it happens.

The series, known for its plots and twists, is expected to see not only a battle between the north and the south, but also a battle between the dead and the living.

Over the course of the previous seven seasons, fans have come to love - and hate - certain characters and have agonised and rejoiced over some epic moments including The Red Wedding, Joffrey Baratheon's death.

We've put together a collection of polls to jog your memory ahead of Monday morning's premiere, South African time.

