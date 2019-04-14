Leisure

POLL | Vote for your favourite #GoT characters and most epic moments

By Herald Reporter - 14 April 2019
The twists and turns Game of Thrones fans have come to love - and hate - over the course of the previous seven seasons are likely to continue in the final season
The long-awaited Game of Thrones final season premiere is just hours away and while the official trailer has hinted at what's to come, the truth is - you just never know until it happens.

The series, known for its plots and twists, is expected to see not only a battle between the north and the south, but also a battle between the dead and the living.

Over the course of the previous seven seasons, fans have come to love - and hate - certain characters and have agonised and rejoiced over some epic moments including The Red Wedding, Joffrey Baratheon's death.

We've put together a collection of polls to jog your memory ahead of Monday morning's premiere, South African time.

So vote for your most epic scenes, who you think is most likely to die in the final scene and your favourite and worst characters.

Also share your predictions for this season in the comments.

  • Game of Thrones premiers at 3am on Monday 15 April on M-Net. The series will also on on M-Net and be available on Showmax at 10pm every Monday. 

