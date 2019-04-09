WATCH | Trevor Noah spent the night as Jay-Z's bodyguard & it was hilarious!

So something bizarre happened to Trevor Noah recently: He ended up as Jay-Z's one-man security detail at the NAACP awards, and his story will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

One thing is certain, Trevor Noah's life is anything but boring and if his show and Instagram page hadn't convinced you, his recent experience at the NAACP awards is all the proof you need.

Trevor recently told audience members of The Daily Show that he found himself assuming the role of Jay's bodyguard almost automatically after he saw that the star was "stranded" in a mob of fans, with his bodyguards all the way on the other side of the theatre.

"So I see Jay-Z getting mobbed. He wants to push his way out but he can't push people because he's Jay-Z. You can't push people when you have a billion dollars because everything is a lawsuit waiting to happen."

After Trevor got to Jay, the rapper explained his current situation and Trevor stepped in like a boss.

"I was just, 'Okay just walk!' he was like 'What?' and I was just like 'Walk'. I don't even know why but I grabbed the back of his jacket and I pushed him through the crowd," Trevor said.

We died when Trevor said at the end of the evening Jay-Z gave him props for being his one-man security detail in his time of need.

"That was amazin’ baby, we gotta do it again sometime," Trevor said, quoting Jay-Z.

Trevor said it was one of the best moments of his life. "This was honestly maybe one of my favourite moments in life, that I will cherish until I die," he said.