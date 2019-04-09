Leisure

WATCH| Fans can't wait for Beyonce's Netflix doccie

By Odwa Mjo - 09 April 2019

Netflix debuted an official trailer for the upcoming Beyoncé film "Homecoming" on April 8 2019. The documentary on the American performer is due to be released globally on April 17.

Beyoncé fans lit up the internet after Nexflix teased the world with a trailer from the singer's latest doccie.

After much speculation, Netflix US on Monday confirmed that a Bey documentary titled Homecoming will air on April 17 2019.

The documentary will focus on Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018, which fans have since dubbed as 'Beychella'.
 
Homecoming will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the build-up to the Coachella performance including rehearsals.

It will also feature candid footage of Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy and a rare appearance by her twins Rumi and Sir. 

The homecoming theme to her Coachella performance and the title of the film pays homage to historically black universities and colleges in the US. 

Beys previous documentary, Life is but a Dream, was released in 2013 on HBO.

The Beyhive took to social media in excitement as they count down to April 17. 

