WATCH| Fans can't wait for Beyonce's Netflix doccie
Netflix debuted an official trailer for the upcoming Beyoncé film "Homecoming" on April 8 2019. The documentary on the American performer is due to be released globally on April 17.
Beyoncé fans lit up the internet after Nexflix teased the world with a trailer from the singer's latest doccie.
After much speculation, Netflix US on Monday confirmed that a Bey documentary titled Homecoming will air on April 17 2019.
An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL— Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019
The documentary will focus on Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018, which fans have since dubbed as 'Beychella'.
Homecoming will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the build-up to the Coachella performance including rehearsals.
It will also feature candid footage of Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy and a rare appearance by her twins Rumi and Sir.
The homecoming theme to her Coachella performance and the title of the film pays homage to historically black universities and colleges in the US.
Beys previous documentary, Life is but a Dream, was released in 2013 on HBO.
The Beyhive took to social media in excitement as they count down to April 17.
Blue Ivy is letting the girls know they got about a good 10 years left before she arrives. pic.twitter.com/qj8EcR0wRO— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 8, 2019
Think about this:— Cheyenne E. Clinton (@cheyemani) April 9, 2019
This year has been really hard. & it’s barely been 4 months in.
But Beyoncé always swoops down to save the day. I can’t wait for Homecoming.
I didn't even realize the significance of Beyoncé doing both Beychella and Homecoming documentary during the same time most HBCUs have their spring probates for each D9 organization. The symbolism>>>— ????????é (@blerdybey) April 9, 2019
I SWEAR BEYONCÉ’S HOMECOMING WILL BE THE BIGGEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO NETLFIX— Koe Brettzel ? (@_BrettAlmighty) April 9, 2019
Beyhive ? Lemonade ? and Homecoming ? Beyoncé is the QUEEN OF YELLOW and don’t you forget it!— דיקי מינאז' (@DICKIMINAJ) April 9, 2019
Homecoming is Beyoncé’s gift for my 18th whew we love a caring and loving queen #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/pmooX77Xf6— regina (@krabeyskinny) April 9, 2019