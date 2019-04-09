WATCH| Fans can't wait for Beyonce's Netflix doccie

The documentary will focus on Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018, which fans have since dubbed as 'Beychella'.



Homecoming will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the build-up to the Coachella performance including rehearsals.

It will also feature candid footage of Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy and a rare appearance by her twins Rumi and Sir.



The homecoming theme to her Coachella performance and the title of the film pays homage to historically black universities and colleges in the US.



Beys previous documentary, Life is but a Dream, was released in 2013 on HBO.

The Beyhive took to social media in excitement as they count down to April 17.