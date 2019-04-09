Britney Spears checks into mental health facility after dad's health scare
Pop singer Britney Spears has checked in to a mental health facility following her father Jamie Spears's health struggles.
TMZ reported that the singer was not taking her father's health problems well. According to Variety, Britney's father underwent two surgeries to fix a ruptured colon.
In an Instagram post last week, 37-year-old Britney said she needed 'Me time'.
Her father's health forced the singer to halt a her Las Vegas residency in November 2018.
"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand," Britney said in an Instagram in a post in January.
This is not the first time that Britney has had to confront mental issues. In 2007, she dominated headlines after a mental breakdown that played out in the public eye.
One of the most notable moments was when the singer completely shaved her head. In another incident Britney attacked a paparazzi photographer with an umbrella.
The singer has received much love and support from fans as she takes a break from the stage.