Britney Spears checks into mental health facility after dad's health scare

Pop singer Britney Spears has checked in to a mental health facility following her father Jamie Spears's health struggles.

TMZ reported that the singer was not taking her father's health problems well. According to Variety, Britney's father underwent two surgeries to fix a ruptured colon.

In an Instagram post last week, 37-year-old Britney said she needed 'Me time'.

Her father's health forced the singer to halt a her Las Vegas residency in November 2018.

"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand," Britney said in an Instagram in a post in January.