Calling first-time fiction writers

If you are an aspiring author who hopes to get your first novel published, then you can enter the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.

The Dinaane Debut Fiction Award, formerly called the European Union Literary Award, is accepting submissions from April 1 to May 31 to unearthed new literary talent within southern African countries.

The shortlist will be announced in February 2020 and the overall winner will receive R35,000 and the chance to be published by Jacana Media.

The winning manuscript also will be part of the Exclusive Books Homebru campaign in June 2020.

The JLF will also present the Kraak Writing Award, dedicated to the memory of Gerald Kraak.

The recipient of this award will receive a three-month intensive mentorship from a published author, editor, or a publishing expert, enabling the author to refine and develop their work still further.

“We welcome the exploration of languages capturing the multi-lingual landscape in South Africa and the world; nevertheless, the entries must be primarily in English,” said a spokesman.

Entries must also be permanent residents or citizens of South Africa and other southern African countries and they also must be first-time authors.

The award is judged blind, so hard-copy manuscripts that feature the author’s name or details by which they may be identified, will be disqualified.

Judges will give feedback on winners and shortlisted entries only.