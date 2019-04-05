Why Tumi Morake gave radio another chance with Motsweding FM gig
Having gone through the most on Jacaranda FM over a year ago, comedian Tumi Morake has a renewed will to tackle radio, accepting a gig closer to home she hopes will ensure that things are different.
Tumi recently joined Motsweding FM and in a lively interview with Mo Flava on Metro FM, explained why the move was a no-brainer for her.
"Context is, I was at a fantastic radio station and then I touched certain white people in their studios. Then it became a war, that I could handle when it was just there, but it came into my personal life and into every aspect of my life and affecting my other work. And so I had to make a choice, so I left."
On Motsweding FM, Tumi hosts the breakfast show with former Metro FM radio personality Amon called Di Rage. The show, which is a firm fave for the stations’ listeners, will migrate to a new time slot, 6am to 9am, from June 1 2019.
"Mother tongue vibes. This Motswana girl is going home. Nyaya ebile ga se kopo, ke kitsiso," Tumi shared on Twitter after the SABC made the announcement.
Speaking on the line-up changes in a media statement, Motsweding FM station manager Katlego Mokhele said all the changes they had made were meant to help the station explore new ways of entertaining listeners while appreciating the Setswana language.
"The changes also reflect our commitment to empowering more women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The station will build on the latest listenership increase that was influenced by changes made by the station at the beginning of April 2018."