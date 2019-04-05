Why Tumi Morake gave radio another chance with Motsweding FM gig

Having gone through the most on Jacaranda FM over a year ago, comedian Tumi Morake has a renewed will to tackle radio, accepting a gig closer to home she hopes will ensure that things are different.

Tumi recently joined Motsweding FM and in a lively interview with Mo Flava on Metro FM, explained why the move was a no-brainer for her.

"Context is, I was at a fantastic radio station and then I touched certain white people in their studios. Then it became a war, that I could handle when it was just there, but it came into my personal life and into every aspect of my life and affecting my other work. And so I had to make a choice, so I left."