Beyoncé and Adidas partner to re-launch Ivy Park
Beyoncé is now partnering with sportswear brand Adidas to re-launch her athletic leisure clothing line Ivy Park.
Adidas on Wednesday hinted about a "new beginning" on their Instagram page and on Thursday posted a clip of Adidas and Ivy Park logos.
As part of the deal, Beyoncé will be the creative partner for Adidas and will design new footwear and clothing for the brand, CNN reported.
Beyoncé's brand Ivy Park was initially a collabration with Topshop in 2016. The singer acquired full ownership of the clothing line after Topshop's owner Phillip Green faced allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination in 2018, New York Times reported.