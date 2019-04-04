Somizi on leaving Metro FM breakfast show: I wasn’t really growing there

Radio personality and Idols SA judge has opened up about leaving the Metro FM breakfast show, telling fans that he had to leave to grow his radio career.

In the latest rounds of radio changes at Metro FM, Somizi moved from co-hosting the morning show with DJ Fresh to co-hosting the mid-morning show with Dineo Ranaka and Lerato Kganyago.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live on Tuesday night, Somizi opened up about the change.

“I miss the Fresh Breakfast Show but truth be told I wasn’t really growing there. I was learning a lot from Fresh, but it was time for me to grow my radio career. It wasn’t going to happen there because I was really just a contributor.”

Somizi has brought more energy to the mid-morning show, called The Bridge and said he felt like he had found his calling when giving advice on the extremely popular agony aunt-like segment “Ask a Man”.

“I realised when we did (the segment) ‘Ask a Man’ that my calling is to talk and share my wisdom. I may not be educated but I am wise. I am intelligent.”

Somizi was replaced by Relebogile Mabotja on the breakfast show. In other changes Masechaba Ndlovu left the afternoon drive time show she hosted with Mo Flava.