DJ Black Coffee, David Guetta win Clubbing TV award for music video

There's just no stopping DJ Black Coffee, who has proven that dreams do come true.

The DJ took to social media to share that he and David Guetta bagged the Clubbing TV award for the Best Going Deep Music Video.

The awards aim to celebrate the best house music videos.

The names of the winners were made public on March 23 in a special show that was broadcast on Clubbing TV.

However, the award only touched down in Johannesburg recently and Coffee took the opportunity to share the latest addition to his ever-growing rack of trophies.

Check out the award below.