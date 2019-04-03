Recipe: moussaka and brinjal canneloni

Ingredients

Brinjal rolls

2 large brinjals olive oil, for brushing

Moussaka filling

5ml oil

1 red onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

200g minced lamb

200g button mushrooms, minced

15ml harissa paste

5ml ground cumin

3ml ground cinnamon

½ jar passata tomato sauce

1 (410g) can brown lentils, drained

To assemble

150g fresh ricotta, crumbled

50g thick Greek-style yoghurt

35g Parmesan cheese, grated

½ jar passata tomato sauce

Method

Cut the brinjals lengthwise into ½cm thick slices. Lightly brush both sides of the brinjal with some olive oil.

Heat a griddle pan or braai. Cook the brinjal slices, in batches, for two to three minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside to cool.

For the moussaka filling, heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion and garlic for four to five minutes. Fry the lamb and mushrooms for three to four minutes.

Stir in the harissa paste, cumin, cinnamon and tomato sauce. Simmer for five minutes. Stir in the lentils and set aside to cool.

To assemble: Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Combine the ricotta cheese, yoghurt and half of the Parmesan cheese in a small bowl. Place a brinjal slice on a work surface and top with a little of the ricotta mixture and a spoonful of the mushroom and lamb mixture. Roll up to enclose filling.

Spread the remaining tomato sauce on the base of an ovenproof dish and place the brinjal roll on top. Repeat with remaining brinjal slices and place in a single layer in the baking dish.

Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese over the brinjals.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Top with fresh herbs, if desired, before serving.