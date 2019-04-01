Kelly Khumalo explains her reason behind the EFF rally walkout

In an attempt to teach people how to treat her, Kelly Khumalo cut a performance at an EFF rally last week short and has been giving trolls on social media a taste of their own medicine through spicy clap backs.

During an interview on Trending SA, Kelly explained why she walked off stage and why she isn't willing to just turn the other cheek anymore.

The songstress performed just two songs before ending her performance at the rally in Durban after people starting chanting #JusticeForSenzo.

"I was in a relationship with him (Senzo) and I am in the public eye. And I think that people think I'm an easy target."

Kelly said she was over letting people come at her.

"I've taken certain steps because it's not just about me - I've gotten to a point where I realised that I have to teach people how to treat me. Now I'm like, you know what, you've done so much, you've said so much and I'm going to clap you. Because I can (clap you) just because I don't do it, doesn't mean I can't. So if you keep just hovering around me, you will get clapped!" she said.