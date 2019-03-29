Skinnerbek celebrates Human Rights Day in PE

On the Bay social scene with your favourite gossip girl

Just as I thought load-shedding had not only darkened our homes, but also dulled our fun, the Bay social scene proved me wrong. All thanks to Edgar Muzah and Friends, I celebrated my Human Rights Day at Ekupholeni Cocktail Lounge in Zwide where the band performed. This was one of their last performances in the Bay before they head off to Cape Town on Friday to perform at the International Jazz Festival.

