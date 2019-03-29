Hollywood director Jordan Peele: 'I don’t see myself hiring white people'

Leisure

By Chrizelda Kekana - 29 March 2019
US filmmaker Jordan Peele ruffled feathers with his comments.
Image: Instagram/Jordan Peele

Award-winning US filmmaker, Jordan Peele's comments about always casting black people in lead roles on his productions was received with mixed reactions.  

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter that has since gone viral Jordan said he didn't "dislike" white actors, he just has a preference for his productions.  

"I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes," he said, "But I've seen that movie."

His comment drew a loud applause from black people but obviously didn't sit well with a lot of white people. 

Watch the interview below.

Most people on the net weren't even there for the fake outrage that was being thrown at Jordan. 

They laughed the outrage off and had just the right memes for the occasion.

