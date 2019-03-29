Hollywood director Jordan Peele: 'I don’t see myself hiring white people'
Award-winning US filmmaker, Jordan Peele's comments about always casting black people in lead roles on his productions was received with mixed reactions.
In an interview with Hollywood Reporter that has since gone viral Jordan said he didn't "dislike" white actors, he just has a preference for his productions.
"I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes," he said, "But I've seen that movie."
His comment drew a loud applause from black people but obviously didn't sit well with a lot of white people.
Watch the interview below.
Most people on the net weren't even there for the fake outrage that was being thrown at Jordan.
They laughed the outrage off and had just the right memes for the occasion.
so Jordan Peele recently said "I Don’t See Myself Casting A White Dude As The Lead In My Films" and a bunch of people got outraged talking about "What if a white person said that about blacks?" lol White folks been saying it and doing it since the beginning of cinemas existence— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) March 28, 2019
Them: IF YOU WANT MINORITIES IN MOVIES THEN MAKE YOUR OWN— Jason Velazquez (@jasondotgov) March 28, 2019
Jordan Peele: I will cast people of color in my own original movies.
Them: pic.twitter.com/sax7xmO0ey
This is an OUTRAGE, @JordanPeele. Where will white men find acting roles except for literally everywhere else? https://t.co/W7X2B0MVEa— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 27, 2019
White directors: *continue to ignore actors that aren't white or male for lead roles*— ????. (@SiahJ_Andre) March 27, 2019
White men:
Jordan Peele: "I have no issue with white dudes, but my films probably won't have one in the lead role."
White men: pic.twitter.com/plG2V3apoD
Jordan Peele is creating original masterpieces and making the racists angry as a bonus pic.twitter.com/bKoE2ChRwr— mx&cky (@coldyay) March 27, 2019
Black people: We need more representation in the movies.— Caleb Dume says #SAVEODAAT! (@pfunk1130) March 27, 2019
Conservative whites: Make your own movies!
Jordan Peele: I'm going to focus on Black people with my movies.
Conservative whites: OMG!!!!!! THIS!!!!!!! IS!!!!!!! RACIST!!!!!!!
What we’re not going to do is twist Jordan Peele’s words like y’all did Brie Larson’s pic.twitter.com/aP5mNRKLEH— paimon (@moviesandcats) March 28, 2019