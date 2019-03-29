Bay singer Lisa Nojoko releases music video
Since the day she scored a lead role in a Grade 3 Greenwood Primary School play, Port Elizabeth-born singer Lisa Mbalenhle Nojoko, 24, has had her eyes set on showbiz and the release of her debut single’s music video is both a reminder and re-introduction.
Nojoko is one of a growing number of Eastern Cape artists signed to Johannesburg-based record company, Ambitiouz Entertainment.
The singer, who obtained her film and television production qualification from Afda in Cape Town, joined the company in 2017. Although she studied TV at Afda after matriculating in 2012, the former Collegiate Girls High School pupil always knew music was her calling.
“I did continue with film and TV but when I finally moved to Johannesburg I worked for a small company where I majored in marketing.“But music has always been a part of my life – I just never really thought it would be a commercial thing,” she said.
Since joining the stable two years ago, Nojoko has focussed on features and live performances to gradually build her name before releasing her debut single, No More, in 2018.
“I needed to grow and find myself before releasing this single because there’s a huge difference between gigging and releasing a body of work that takes thought and preparation.
“I wanted to make sure that whatever I come up with feels fresh and original while it’s something people can connect with because [I] didn’t want to make this art about myself,” Nojoko said.
The single has now been refreshed in the memories of her fans with a music video release earlier in March.
Before the release of No More, fans would remember Nojoko’s voice from stable mates La Sauce’s Messed Up alongside KLY and Kid Tini’s Bekezela.
“The single is inspired by heartbreak and a series of experiences by myself and anyone else who is willing to share their stories with me,” she said.
The singer said fans could expect more from her.
“I feel that people don’t know me that well yet, so I want to release more singles and make more appearances before an album,” she said.
No More is produced by Eastern Cape’s Ndu.
The music video is available for streaming on YouTube.