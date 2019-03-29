Bay singer Lisa Nojoko releases music video

Since the day she scored a lead role in a Grade 3 Greenwood Primary School play, Port Elizabeth-born singer Lisa Mbalenhle Nojoko, 24, has had her eyes set on showbiz and the release of her debut single’s music video is both a reminder and re-introduction.

Nojoko is one of a growing number of Eastern Cape artists signed to Johannesburg-based record company, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The singer, who obtained her film and television production qualification from Afda in Cape Town, joined the company in 2017. Although she studied TV at Afda after matriculating in 2012, the former Collegiate Girls High School pupil always knew music was her calling.

“I did continue with film and TV but when I finally moved to Johannesburg I worked for a small company where I majored in marketing.“But music has always been a part of my life – I just never really thought it would be a commercial thing,” she said.

Since joining the stable two years ago, Nojoko has focussed on features and live performances to gradually build her name before releasing her debut single, No More, in 2018.

“I needed to grow and find myself before releasing this single because there’s a huge difference between gigging and releasing a body of work that takes thought and preparation.

“I wanted to make sure that whatever I come up with feels fresh and original while it’s something people can connect with because [I] didn’t want to make this art about myself,” Nojoko said.