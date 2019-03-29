Bay musician Athi Capone gets to work with Heavy K
Things are coming together for Bay multi-genre singer Athi Capone who is cooking something in studio with Heavy K – one of his idols in the SA music industry.
Things are coming together for Bay multi-genre singer Athi Capone who is cooking something in studio with Heavy K – one of his idols in the SA music industry.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.