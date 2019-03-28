Trevor Noah is just as confused as we are at the latest Jussie Smollett drama
Host of The Daily Talk Show Trevor Noah has weighed in on the decision by American police to drop charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office dismissed the 16 felony counts against Jussie for allegedly staging his own homophobic and racist attack in Chicago, USA, in late January.
According to reports, although the charges against Jussie were dropped, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Jussie would forfeit his $10,000 bond payment and participate in community service.
This latest development has confused many, and in an episode of his The Daily Talk Show this week, Trevor questioned what the decision actually meant.
"Okay wait. So Jussie was set free. But he's not innocent. But he is also not guilty. What?!"
Jussie Smollett: Innocent? Guilty? Neither? pic.twitter.com/700gSqGIIe— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 27, 2019
He also took a jab at Chicago police.
"I think it's pretty hilarious to see Chicago cops on the other side of a case gone wrong for once," Trevor said.
According to US publication Daily Beast, Cook County's decision angered many, including the mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, who said dropping the case was a "whitewash of justice"