PE photographer and students exhibit in London

Youngsters from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas and professional Bay photographer Karl Schoemaker will be presenting their art on an international stage in England in April.

Schoemaker will present his Freedom of Expression exhibition from April 9 to 14 at London’s Gallery@Oxo, and the exhibition will also include images taken by students in the Moving Assembly Project (Map).

“It’s quite surreal, but I am very excited,” Shoemaker said this week of his collaboration with the students, which includes a project Map undertook with a community college on the Wild Coast. What made it particular interesting, he said, was that all the student images were taken with disposable film cameras.

Internationally acclaimed dancer Dane Hurst, who was brought up in Gelvandale but now lives in the UK, founded Map and will be in Port Elizabeth this week to present a Map dance workshop on Saturday March 30.

“To have the photos taken by young inexperienced students alongside the work of celebratedprofessionals is one of our ways to empower young people, ” Hurst said.

“It’s all about creating value and boosting self belief, showing them that they’re worth much more than they think they are.

“We will be hosting a Facebook live event to share the opening of the exhibition with our SA students so they can tune in, be proud of their art, proud of who they are and proud of where they come from.”