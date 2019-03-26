Surprise! Connell Cruise is a daddy to a baby boy

Singer Connell Cruise and his wife Sarah Dunham are parents to their first baby and Connell took to Instagram to share a beautiful silhouette snap as an announcement.

The singer, who got hitched in New York to his sweetheart Sarah in 2016, welcomed their son Ivor Wright Kingsburgh. He shared just how proud and happy his son's arrival had made him and his wife.

"I've been offline for a minute, I know, but it's been for the best of reasons... our son, Ivor Wright Kingsburgh. Couldn't be happier, couldn't be prouder!" he wrote.