Loyiso Bala dragged for 'homophobic' birthday message to Phelo

By Kyle Zeeman - 26 March 2019
Loyiso Bala was criticised for his birthday message to Phelo saying he did not judge him but pointed him to God.
While the country has been gushing over the romance between musician Phelo Bala and TV star Moshe Ndiki, a birthday message for Phelo from his brother Loyiso has set the internet on meltdown mode.

Loyiso, who is in the musical group Bala Brothers with Phelo and other brother Zwai, took to Twitter recently to wish Phelo a happy 28th birthday and to share a piece of advice he had given him over the last few weeks.

"As I said to him, 'I’m in no position to judge you but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose,'” Loyiso wrote.

While Phelo thanked Loyiso for the birthday wish, the post drew strong reactions from many on social media.

Soon Loyiso found himself on the Twitter trends list with users saying the part about not judging Phelo was unnecessary and accused Loyiso of "hiding his homophobia behind religion".

Others stood by Loyiso and said he was being attacked by "fake woke Twitter".

Loyiso hit back at the criticism and pointing to the "irony" of the situation.

He also shared a message that Phelo had posted on his Instagram page thanking Loyiso for letting him be himself.

But Loyiso's comments did not sit well with some, including fashion designer Thula Sindi claiming Loyiso's love should come with "no terms or conditions".

