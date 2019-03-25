WATCH | Trevor Noah asks fans to help keep The Daily Show on air in the US
SA comedian Trevor Noah has appealed to his fan base in the US to help keep The Daily Show on air as American broadcast service provider AT&T-DirectTV is planning to drop Comedy Central.
It emerged over the weekend that the broadcaster apparently intends to cut out Comedy Central and 22 other channels.
Trevor asked fans to take action to prevent the show from "shutting down". He took to social media to ask them to call in and tell service providers they simply can't do without his show.
The announcement was received with mixed reactions from people, who questioned why the channel was apparently canned.
Trevor took over as the host of the show from American comedian Jon Stewart in 2015.
Although Trevor's won over many fans of his own since then, he's also faced a couple of challenges and has hogged headlines for some of the things he's said on the show.
AT&T-DIRECTV is about to drop Comedy Central and up to 22 other channels. If that happens, you won’t be able to watch The Daily Show with me! Call 888-250-5557 and tell AT&T-DIRECTV to keep Comedy Central. Go to https://t.co/LZM2HQYIQN for more info. #keepviacom pic.twitter.com/szA9Ys73UE— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 21, 2019
Even though Trevor would benefit more from having Americans show up for him, there's no doubt his fellow South Africans are fully behind him.
For every nasty comment that popped up under his announcement from a naysayer, there was a person (mostly South Africans) that issued major clapbacks.
It seems like Trevor has a lot of support from all over the world, the question now is will they let AT &T-DirectTV know?
I love watching his show !! Now waste of time?— Enhle Mbali ? EMPRESS ENHLE ? (@enhlembali) March 24, 2019
Sad to see the nasty responses to your tweet. Wanted to say the world just isn’t nice anymore, but reading your book and it reminded me a lot of people have never been nice. Hoping love and kindness win in the end. Loved seeing you in Boise! Thanks for the laughs. #keepitgoing— Tammy Taylor (@tammyinid) March 23, 2019
What are you doing here if you don't know who he is pic.twitter.com/gb0XYArsrP— Yoliswa (@I_am_Yoliswa) March 23, 2019