Kelly Khumalo walks off stage after #JusticeForSenzo calls

Kelly Khumalo walked off stage after performing only two songs at an EFF rally in Durban at the weekend, after thousands of people chanted "Senzo" and displayed a banner calling for justice for the murder of the late goalkeeper.

Kelly, who was in a relationship with the Bafana Bafana star at the time of his death in October 2014, was performing at the Chatsworth Stadium when the chants rang out.

According to Sowetan the chants grew louder from the back of the stadium after Kelly performed her first song. She then signaled to the DJ that she would only perform one more song.