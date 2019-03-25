Kelly Khumalo walks off stage after #JusticeForSenzo calls
Kelly Khumalo walked off stage after performing only two songs at an EFF rally in Durban at the weekend, after thousands of people chanted "Senzo" and displayed a banner calling for justice for the murder of the late goalkeeper.
Kelly, who was in a relationship with the Bafana Bafana star at the time of his death in October 2014, was performing at the Chatsworth Stadium when the chants rang out.
According to Sowetan the chants grew louder from the back of the stadium after Kelly performed her first song. She then signaled to the DJ that she would only perform one more song.
Kelly Khumalo performs at an EFF Rally in Chatsworth . She performed only two songs as the she was received by a crowd holding a banner “ justice for Senzo Meyiwa” @TimesLIVE #EFFKZNRALLY #KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/YZmkV2bE7I— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) March 24, 2019
As she performed a banner could be seen on the stands, reading: "Justice for Senzo Meyiwa".
She stared stone-faced as she walked off stage and into a waiting car.
Kelly Khumalo performs at an EFF rally in Chatsworth. She only performed two songs as some people in the crowd chanted Senzo’s name and hung a banner saying justice for Senzo @TimesLIVE #EFFKZNRALLY #KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/b0TkIKIPkk— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) March 24, 2019
Kelly Khumalo leaves the stage at an EFF rally after performing just 2 songs . A banner in the crowd read “justice for Senzo Meyiwa” @TimesLIVE #EFFKZNRALLY #KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/drnJPnb8WD— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) March 24, 2019
Kelly Khumalo leaves the stage of an EFF Rally in Chatsworth @TimesLIVE @KellyKhumalo #EFFKZNRALLY pic.twitter.com/FznoDL2Z1m— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) March 24, 2019
Attempts to contact Kelly and her management for comment on the incident were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this story and will be updated once a response is received.
The incident comes just over a week after Kelly told eNCA that she was angry that police had not found the person responsible for Senzo's death.
"I don't know why police have not found the perpetrators. There were fingerprints. A hat (belonging to one of the armed men) was found. There were witnesses."