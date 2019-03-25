Five moments from Kwesta's magical white wedding
What wedding gift do you get the man who seemingly has everything, including the world at his feet? Well, what about moolah for his honeymoon?
That is what Kwesta and his bae asked those attending their white wedding for this past weekend.
The multi award-winning muso and his missus Yolanda celebrated their white wedding surrounding by family and friends.
The pair tied the knot in a traditional ceremony last year but waited until now to have their dream white wedding.
The couple and their guests couldn't help but gush over the ceremony and shared some of the moments on social media.
Reflecting on the big day, Yolanda said she had married her best friend.
"Yesterday I married my best friend. So many people to thank, I’ll get through it I promise. For now I just want to thank my husband for choosing me. I love you Mr Vilakazi," she wrote on Instagram.
Here are just five things that gave us #WeddingEnvy:
The guest list
The star-studded guestlist included Kid X, LootLove and Reason, Tshepi Vundla and her bae JR.
The dress
Kwesta looked dapper in a white suit with a black trimming, but it was Yolanda who really impressed with a strapless gown and beautiful veil.
Congratulations to Kwesta ??❤✈#kwesta #SenzoWedsYolanda pic.twitter.com/7cdFfHewha— #AskMyMom (@MrWeNice) March 22, 2019
The wedding gifts
While some guests no doubt brought physical gifts, according to one of the guests, Kwesta's business partner Nhlamulo Baloyi, the bridal couple simply asked for people to add to their their honeymoon fund so they could enjoy some sun.
View this post on Instagram
For once in my life I got to be an honourable guest at a friends wedding... I got a suit fitted, I had a date for the first time and I caught... I got the App. I got the SMEG toaster on the gift registry and I suggest everyone else gets whatever else is left this week. After years of tireless touring and gigging and living like a slave I’m taking advantage of @kwestadakar #MatrimonialLeave and going on a Spring break in NYC for a couple weeks thanks to #SenzoWedsYolanda. I guess it’s only right that i’ll also be donating R2203 to the Honeymoon fund to thank #TheVilakazi’s for giving me my proudest memory. It was an autumn afternoon. It’ was a celebration of love in a SACRED UNION, an inspiring evening, a crowning moment, God showed up and showed off, it was #TwentyTooMuch, what a day. A wedding day! Last but not least I’d like to thank the women foolish enough to rough it with Senzo all these years and polishing him up to be the man he’d dreamed of becoming and nearly gave up on. They say it takes a village to raise a child but it takes a woman to raise a man. You chose him at his WORST sitting on my sister’s couch in that studio in Marlboro where you made the biggest decision of your life and you DECIDED who you were going to spend the BEST of your life with. Thank you @yonessalvv he may finally be King now that he’s claimed his Queen. #HeresToForever??⚖️?⭐️
The first dance
Is there anything more magical than this?
Kwesta’s wedding guys ???♀️❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Vtq036ZJbg— Hlonii M?? (@HloniLesedi) March 22, 2019
The pics!
Of course, what would a wedding be without loads of beautiful pics to put on your wall and show off?