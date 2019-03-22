Win tickets to 'Sinatra and Me'

The highly rated Frank Sinatra tribute show Sinatra and Me is coming to the Boardwalk from London’s West End and Los Angeles in the US for one night only on Friday March 29 – and two lucky readers will each win a double ticket to see the show!

Richard Shelton, said to be one of the world’s greatest Sinatra impersonators, will recreate magical moments from the illustrious career of Ol’ Blue Eyes in a captivating evening of storytelling and song at the Boardwalk Convention Centre.

The show will feature all of Sinatra’s signature hits, from Come Fly with Me, The Lady is a Tramp, Moonlight in Vermont and My Way to Strangers in the Night and I Got You Under My Skin.

Shelton performs these and other Sinatra classics supported by a live swing band.

The singer has performed for Prince Charles at Windsor Castle and Sir Elton John at his White Tie and Tiara Ball, and has also appeared with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the BBC Big Band, at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, and on countless international TV and radio shows.

As an actor Shelton is also known to British television audiences for playing series regular Dr Adam Forsythe in the TV show Emmerdale. He recently made his US television debut playing Mr Benson in House of Lies.

Sinatra and Me will start at 8pm and tickets start from R180 each at Computicket. Groups and pensioners will qualify for a 10% discount.

To stand a chance to win one of the two double tickets up for grabs for next Friday’s show, SMS the word SINATRAWIN to 41893 before midday on Monday March 25, followed by your name and surname. Winners will be drawn electronically and notified before day’s end on Monday.

SMSes cost R1.50 each, errors and omissions are billed, and free SMSes don’t count. Tiso Blackstar and Boardwalk staff and their families may not enter, and other Ts and Cs may also apply.